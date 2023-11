CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially claimed catcher Christian Bethancourt off waivers from Tampa Bay.

He spent the past two seasons with the Rays and has also previously spent time in the big leagues with Atlanta, San Diego and Oakland.

Last season with the Rays, Bethancourt batted .225 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs in 104 games.

In seven years in Major League Baseball, Bethancourt has posted a career average of .231 with 30 home runs and 113 RBIs.