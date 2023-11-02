CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have claimed first-baseman/outfielder Alfonso Rivas off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rivas split the 2023 season between San Diego and Pittsburgh. He was acquired by the Pirates in the trade that sent pitcher Rich Hill and first-baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Padres.

Between the Pirates and Padres, the 27-year-old posted a combined batting average of .229 with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 15 RBI in 48 games.

He was originally selected by Oakland in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He was later traded to the Cubs prior to the 2020 season.