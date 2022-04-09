CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with centerfielder Myles Straw.

The new deal reportedly includes club option for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Financial terms of the new contract are not currently available.

The 27-year old was acquired from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline last summer.

Between Houston and Cleveland, Straw batted .285 with 4 home runs, 48 RBI, and 30 stolen bases.

Straw is the third player in the Cleveland organization to reach a long-term extension, joining Jose Ramirez and Emmanuel Clase.