PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially recalled pitcher Logan Allen from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

He is slated to make the start against the Pirates in game two of the series.

This season, Allen has posted a record of 3-2 with a 3.47 ERA. In 12 starts, Allen has tossed 62 1/3 innings, allowing 24 earned runs with 63 strikeouts.

To make room on the roster, pitcher Cody Morris was optioned back to Triple-A.

Morris has appeared in four games with Cleveland this season. In four games this season, he has posted a 9.00 ERA with six strikeouts.