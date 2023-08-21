CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially claimed catcher Eric Haase off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The 30-year-old returns to Cleveland after spending the last four seasons in Detroit from 2020-23.

He was originally selected by Cleveland in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB Draft and debuted with the Indians in Sept. 2018. He was later traded to Detroit in January 2020.

He owns a career Major League average of .225 with 37 2B, 3 3B, 41 HR and 137 RBI in 320 games.

Haase was recently designated for assignment by the Tigers on Aug. 19. He will report to the Major League club Tuesday for the Guardians series opener against the Dodgers.

To make room on the roster, the Guardians designated catcher Zack Collins for assignment.