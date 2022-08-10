DETROIT (AP) – Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to help Cleveland Guardians get off to a solid start and James Karinchak struck out three to strand three runners in the eighth inning to help them hold on to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday night.

A few hours before the first pitch, the Tigers fired general manager Al Avila to end his seven-year tenure without a postseason appearance.

Cleveland started the day tied with Minnesota for first place in the AL Central.

The Guardians lead the last-place Tigers by 16 games in the division.