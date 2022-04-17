CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians dropped their third straight game Sunday afternoon as they fell to the San Francisco Giants 8-1.

The win completes the three game sweep for the Giants.

No Guardian had a multi-hit game and the lone run came in the seventh inning on an Austin Hedges RBI-single that scored Amed Rosario.

Former Scrapper Aaron Civale lasted just four innings allowing three runs on four hits and picked up the loss.

Thairo Estrada was the big bat for the Giants, racking up four RBIs on a double and a home run.

The Guardians continue the home stand on Monday as they welcome the White Sox to Progressive Field at 6:10 p.m.