GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ Manager Terry Francona announced on Thursday that Shane Bieber will be the team’s opening day starter on April 7 in Kansas City.

Bieber will be the 12th pitcher in franchise history to make three consecutive opening day starts.

The last time he had an opening day start against the Royals, he struck out 14 batters. That set an opening day team record.

The former Cy Young Award winner missed three months last season with a shoulder strain. He posted a record of 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA.

The rest of the starting rotation has not been set, but it will likely include Aaron Civale, Triston McKenzie, Cal Quantrill, and Zach Plesac.