CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to heavy rains that came through Progressive Field just before game time, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Friday matchup has been postponed.

It will now be part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with game one slated for 12:10PM.

Game two will be at 6:10PM.

Fans with tickets to Friday’s game have the option to exchange tickets to 44 other games or attend the first game on Saturday.

The Guardians Aaron Civale and the Yankees Gerrit Cole were scheduled to start Friday, they will likely pitch in the first half of the doubleheader on Saturday.