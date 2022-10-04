CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-three American League Wild Card series beginning later this week.

The series begins on Friday, with games two and three to be played on Saturday and Sunday (if necessary) at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland.

Official first pitch times for the games have not been released yet by Major League Baseball, but all games will be televised on an ESPN network.

Cleveland went 4-2 against Tampa Bay during the regular season.