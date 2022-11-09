CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez underwent successful surgery on his right thumb Wednesday morning at Dayton’s Kettering Health.

The operation was performed to repair the ulnar collateral ligament injury that was suffered in June.

Ramirez is slated to resume baseball activities in 6 to 8 weeks and is expected to be ready for spring training.

This season, Ramirez batted .280 with 29 home runs and 126 RBIs for Cleveland.

In seven playoff games, he batted .333 with a home run, a pair of doubles and 4 RBIs.