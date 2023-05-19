CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have activated third-baseman Jose Ramirez from the bereavement list in a series of roster moves on Friday afternoon.

Infielder Bryan Rocchio was sent back to Triple-A Columbus.

The Guardians have also placed starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Relief pitcher Tim Herrin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take his place on the roster.

The Guardians open a series with the New York Mets on Friday night.