CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have added veteran reliever Daniel Norris to the active roster ahead of Monday night’s series opener against Kansas City.

Shane Bieber was moved to the 60-day injured list and will not be eligible to pitch until at least September 10.

The left-handed pitcher Norris begins his second stint in Cleveland, having previously appeared in one game for the Guardians in June.

In that lone appearance, he tossed two scoreless innings with three walks in a win over Arizona.

To make room on the 26-man roster for Norris, reliever Tim Herrin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Norris originally signed with the Guardians on a minor league deal on March 24.