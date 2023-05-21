QUEENS, New York (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have recalled top catching prospect Bo Naylor from Triple-A Columbus.

Major League Baseball’s No. 47 overall prospect will serve as the 27th man for the Guardians’ doubleheader against the Mets on Sunday.

The 23-year old is batting .257 with 9 home runs and 32 RBI’s in the minor league this season.

He made his Major League debut last season but was hitless in eight at-bats.

Naylor was originally the No. 29 overall selection by Cleveland in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Guardians’ catchers have struggled at the plate this season. Mike Zunino is batting just .165 with a pair of home runs, while backup catcher Cam Gallagher is posting an average of .106 with 4 RBI’s.