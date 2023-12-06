NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have selected third baseman Deyvison De Los Santos in the Major League portion of the Rule V Draft from the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A roster.

He is currently ranked as Arizona’s fifth-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Last season at Double-A Amarillo, he batted .254, with 20 home runs and 61 RBIs in 113 games.

In 2022, De Los Santos had a career year, finishing the campaign with a .306 batting average. He also clubbed 22 homers and drove in 106 runs in three levels of the minor leagues. For his efforts, he earned Baseball America Low Class A All-Star and MiLB.com Organization All-Star honors.

He owns a career minor-league batting average of .284.

The Guardians also selected the following three additional players in the minor league portion of the Rule V Draft.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Brown was selected from the Double-A roster of the Houston Astros. The Lewis Center, Ohio native finished 2023 with a 6-4 record and a 3.72 ERA (23ER/55.2IP) with 56 strikeouts and 30 walks in 43 appearances for Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugarland.

Fellow right-handed pitcher Connor Gillispie was selected from the Baltimore Orioles Double-A roster. Last season, the former ninth-round draft pick by Baltimore posted a 7-4 record with a 3.89 ERA with 2 saves in 27 appearances for Double-A Bowie.

Cleveland likewise selected left-handed pitcher John Doxakis from Tampa Bay’s Double-A roster. He is Tampa Bay’s second-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. Last season, he posted a 5.47 ERA in 35 relief appearances at Double-A Montgomery.

The Guardians also lost the following three players from the minor leagues:

Nationals — RHP Samuel Vasquez (CLE)

Rockies — RHP Thomas Ponticelli (CLE)

Phillies — 1B Bryce Ball (CLE)