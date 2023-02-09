CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced the signing of catcher Zack Collins to a minor league deal.

The team also officially announced previously reported minor league deals with pitchers Phillip Diehl and Dusten Knight.

The deals include a non-roster invitation to spring training.

Collins is a former first-round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox, selected No. 10 overall in 2016 out of Miami.

Collins spent his first six seasons in the White Sox organization, appearing in 114 games in the Major Leagues.

In 2022, he was traded to Toronto just prior to Opening Day, and was later claimed off waivers by the Pirates in September. Between the Blue Jays and Pirates, Collins hit a combined .155 with four home runs 11 RBI’s.

For his career, Collins has appeared in 150 games, posting a career average of .185 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI’s.