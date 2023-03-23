CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Bally Sports Great Lakes, the current television home of the Cleveland Guardians, has announced several new additions to the broadcast team for the 2023 season.

Matt Underwood returns to the booth to call the action. He will be joined in the booth by veteran color analyst Rick Manning, with Andre Knott reporting from the field.

A trio of former Cleveland Indians will join the coverage this season, with Pat Tabler joining Underwood in the booth for select games.

Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis will host pre-game and post-game coverage, with former Major Leaguers Ellis Burks and Chris Gimenez joining the coverage for several games this season.

The Guardians will be the 2023 regular season on Thursday, March 30 on the road against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is slated for 10:10 p.m.