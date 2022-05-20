CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians activated Josh Naylor off the COVID list on Friday.

To make room on the roster, outfielder Richie Palacios was sent back to Triple-A Columbus.

In addition, minor league pitcher Luis Oviedo was designated for assignment.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona will miss Friday night’s series opener against the Tigers after undergoing a minor surgical procedure. He is expected to return to the dugout on Saturday.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale is slated to serve as acting manager on Friday night.