CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have activated reliever Sam Hentges from the injured list in time for Friday night’s series opener against Minnesota.

He missed the first 31 games of the season with a strained shoulder.

The 26-year-old established himself as a key member of the Guardians’ bullpen in 2022.

Last season, he posted a record of 3-2 with a 4.61 ERA in 87 games.

He tossed 130.2 innings with 140 strikeouts. Opposing batters posted an average of just .172 with runners in scoring position.