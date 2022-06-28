CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians acquired veteran catcher Sandy Leon from the Cincinnati Reds ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

The move was needed since starting catcher Austin Hedges was placed on the seven-day concussion list.

Leon spent spring training with Cleveland before being released to sign a minor league deal with the Reds. He also spent the 2020 season with Cleveland.

This season at Triple-A Louisville, Leon was batting .222 in 84 plate appearances.

The Guardians also made several other roster moves Tuesday morning.

Starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington was tabbed as the 27th man for the doubleheader and will start the nightcap against the Twins.

Reliever Anthony Castro was recalled from Triple-A Columbus, while Ian Gibault was designated for assignment.