CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have acquired right-handed pitcher Chris Vallimont in a trade with Baltimore.

In exchange, the Orioles receive cash considerations.

The Erie, PA native made his Major League debut on July 3, tossing 2/3 of a scoreless inning with a strikeout, but was designated for assignment on Wednesday. He has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Vallimont was a fifth-round draft choice of the Marlins in 2018 out of Mercyhurst University.

In 2019, Miami traded Vallimont along with Sergio Romo and a player to be named to Minnesota for Lewin Diaz. He was selected off waivers by Baltimore in May 2022.

To make room on the 40-man roster, starting pitcher Triston McKenzie was placed on the 60-day injured list.