CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians acquired pitcher Yohan Ramirez in a trade with the Mariners on Monday evening.

Seattle receives cash considerations or a player to be named in the deal.

Ramirez posted a record of 1-0 with a 7.56 ERA with ten strikeouts in seven relief appearances for the Mariners this season. He has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by Seattle on May 13.

He has spent parts of the last three seasons in the Major Leagues with Seattle, posting an ERA of 2.97 in a total of 48 relief appearances.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Guardians have transferred right-handed pitcher James Karinchak to the 60-day Injured List. He is working his way back from a right-back strain.