CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially acquired outfielder Estevan Florial in a trade with the New York Yankees on Tuesday afternoon.

In exchange, New York receives pitcher Cody Morris.

Florial entered the 2019 season ranked as the top prospect in the Yankees farm system. He also played in the 2017 Future’s Game.

The 26-year-old Florial spent most of the 2023 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

A 2023 International League Postseason All-Star, Florial posted a batting average of .284 with 28 home runs, 23 doubles and 25 stolen bases in 101 games.

He spent parts of the last four seasons in MLB with the Yankees. He spent the final three weeks of the 2023 campaign with New York, batting .230 with 8 RBIs.

Morris appeared in six games for Cleveland last season, posting an ERA of 6.75.