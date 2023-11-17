CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially acquired right-handed reliever Scott Barlow in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

In the deal, San Diego receives right-handed reliever Enyel De Los Santos.

Barlow split last season between Kansas City and San Diego.

He was traded to the Padres at the 2023 trade deadline. Between the two teams, he posted a combined record of 2-6 with a 4.37 ERA with 13 saves in 63 games out of the bullpen.

In six MLB seasons, the 30-year-old has a career 3.36 ERA. In 332 innings, he has struck out 393 batters. He has 56 career saves in the big leagues.

De Los Santos spent two seasons with the Guardians, signing as a Minor League free agent in 2021. The Dominican Republic native recorded a 3.18ERA with Cleveland, going 10-2 across 120 relief appearances.