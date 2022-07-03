CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians claimed outfielder Oscar Mercado off waivers from the Phillies on Sunday.

Philadelphia designated him for assignment on Friday after previously claiming him off waivers from Cleveland on June 27.

He appeared in just one game with Philadelphia, striking out in his lone at-bat.

This season, Mercado is batting just .200 with four home runs and 22 RBIs with two stolen bases.

The 27-year-old will join the Guardians in Detroit on Monday for a day-night doubleheader against the Tigers.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Guardians have designated pitcher Yohan Ramirez for assignment.

Cleveland is in need of outfield depth with Oscar Gonzalez currently on the 10-day injured list.