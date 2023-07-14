ARLINGTON, Texas (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona announced on Friday that pitcher Shane Bieber will not start on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Francona told reporters that Bieber has experienced forearm soreness the last several weeks and that he has struggled to bounce back his last several starts forcing a low pitch count.

Bieber is undergoing an MRI on his right elbow/forearm Friday and will be meeting with medical personnel on Saturday.

This season, the former Cy Young Award winner has posted a record of 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA. In 117 innings of work, he has allowed 49 earned runs on 113 hits with 95 strikeouts.

Logan Allen is expected to pitch for Cleveland on Tuesday.