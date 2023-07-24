CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ ace pitcher Shane Bieber was moved to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

That means he will not be returning to the mound for Cleveland until Sept. 10 at the earliest.

The roster move opened up a spot for reliever Daniel Norris on the 40-man roster.

Bieber had previously been considered week-to-week with right elbow/forearm soreness.

The former Cy Young Award winner had previously been included in multiple trade rumors over the last several weeks, with the trade deadline set for Aug. 1.

This season, Bieber has posted a record of 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA. In 117 innings of work, he has allowed 49 earned runs on 113 hits with 95 strikeouts.