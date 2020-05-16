Grove City’s Sportswoman of the Year excited for new chapter following record-breaking career

Anne Shirley Dassow was denied the chance to compete for another National Title this spring, but will go down as one of the most decorated swimmers in Grove City history

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College senior Anne Shirley Dassow was honored as the university’s “Sportswoman of the Year” Friday, following a decorated career with the Wolverines.

Dassow helped Grove City win three conference titles, including one this year. Back in March, she was preparing to compete for her second National Title in the butterfly when the pandemic abruptly ended her season and career.

“There was no closure,” said Dassow. “We found out it got canceled and then we had to move out. So I just packed up all my stuff and drove home.”

For Dassow, it was not how she thought her collegiate career would end. She was a four-time PAC Swimmer of the Year and National Champion in the 200 butterfly as a sophomore.

“I guess if there was one person that could go through this that I wouldn’t worry about it, it’s Anne Shirley,” said Dave Fritz, Grove City swimming coach. “The positive impact she had, always smiling, always being there for her teammates and it never being about her. She wanted to be the best she could be for her teammates, which then just translated to individual success.”

Dassow will go down as one of the most decorated swimmers in Grove City history with school records in the 100 and 200 butterfly as well as the 100 backstroke.

“A lot of fond memories and a lot of good friendships and a fiancee so that’s something very lasting,” said Dassow.

Dassow is engaged to Dane Hoselton, a former Grove City swimmer who graduated last year. They’re set to be married in two weeks in Tennessee. Then a month later, they’re moving to Texas, where Anne Shirley will start med school at Texas Christian University.

“There’s been a lot of activity for me which has made it a lot easier,” she said. “I haven’t really had to sit and think about what really happened so I probably haven’t really processed things fully.”

Saturday was supposed to be commencement at Grove City. Dassow graduated with 3.98 GPA and a double major in Biology and Spanish. After being nominated all four years, she finally took home the Grove City Sportswoman of the Year award this week, celebrating alongside her family in Tennessee. In typical Dassow fashion, she deflected all attention from herself.

“While it is really cool, it’s hard for me to feel any sense of ‘Oh, I deserve this, or yes I should go down in history with these people,” said Dassow. “As much as winning a national title was fun and a cool experience, if i could be remembered as someone who had a positive attitude and was encouraging to my teammates, that’s what I would much rather prefer.”