Grove City’s FB coach Mowrey: “Must focus on what we can control”

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – “We must focus on what we can control,” says Grove City’s football coach Sam Mowrey. “Not what we can’t. This is a very unique and crazy situation that our nation is facing. It’s been quite an adjustment as a teacher to work from home and conduct a classroom.”

Last year, the Eagles finished the 2019 season with a 9-3 mark and finished runner-up to Sharon in District 10’s Class 3A. Over the past 4 years, Grove City has compiled a 41-7 record.

Mowrey points out that he’s expecting 21 letter winners to return this coming season which includes their standout quarterback Logan Breese. Logan threw for 2,262 yards last fall for 20 touchdowns. The list of other returning starters will be Jacob Blair (OL/DL), Gage Dlugonski (OL/DL), John Hake (K), Cole Hammerman (OL/DL), Kendel Hollen (RB/DB), Curtis Hovis (RB/LB), Matt Howard (OL/DL), Zack Martin (TE/LB), Zach Rodgers (WR/DB), Nate Wadsworth (OL/DL), and Dillon Winger (OL/LB).

“We’re just blessed to be safe and healthy and, honestly, ‘losing time’ in the spring in terms of football is not high on our list of priorities,” indicates Mowrey. “We’ve been forced to think outside of the box and be creative because we want to continue to cultivate and develop meaningful relationships within our program. Our players should be focused on family, their health, and safety as well as academics at this point. If we were in a normal spring situation, they’d be involved with track and baseball anyway.”