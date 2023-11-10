SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City (7-3) takes on Hickory (8-2) in the 3A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoffs Friday night. Hickory gained a come-from-behind victory over Grove City in October of this year.

Hickory found the endzone first when Zander Telesz connected with Luke Nevil for a short touchdown pass. The Hornets would take a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

Telesz extended the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter with a touchdown run from 17 yards out.

Trailing 17-0, Hunter Hohman‘s touchdown run put Grove City on the board with just three seconds remaining in the first half. The Eagles trailed 17-7 at the midway point.

Hickory currently leads 17-7 at the half as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

The winner will advance to play the winner of Sharon vs. Oil City next week.