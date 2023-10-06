HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two District X Region 3 teams take the field in Mercer County Friday night as Hickory plays host to Grove City.
Hunter Hohman picked up a fumble and ran it back to the house on the first play of the game to immediately give Grove City a 7-0 lead in this one.
Will Acrie’s touchdown run tied the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
The game is currently tied at 7-7 in the second quarter as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Grove City (4-2) will host Sharpsville next week. Hickory (4-2) will visit Greenville.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.