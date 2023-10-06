HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two District X Region 3 teams take the field in Mercer County Friday night as Hickory plays host to Grove City.

Hunter Hohman picked up a fumble and ran it back to the house on the first play of the game to immediately give Grove City a 7-0 lead in this one.

Will Acrie’s touchdown run tied the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

The game is currently tied at 7-7 in the second quarter as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Grove City (4-2) will host Sharpsville next week. Hickory (4-2) will visit Greenville.