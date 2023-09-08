FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — Farrell welcomes Grove City for a District 10 tilt in week three.

The Steelers got on the board first after Kabron Smith found Danny Odem III on a 10-yard pass play to give the home team a 7-0 lead early on. Farrell opened the game with an 80-yard drive. Smith completed 6 passes for 73 yards. Odem III hauled in five of those receptions.

Scoring Chart

Farell, 7-0 (1st qtr)

First Quarter

F – Danny Odem III, 10-yard TD catch from Kabron Smith (Marion Norris kick), 5:58

