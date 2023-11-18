SELINSGROVE, Pa. (WKBN) – The No. 18 ranked Grove City Wolverines shocked No. 9 Susquenhanna with a game-winning touchdown with just 7 seconds left to win 21-10 in the 2023 NCAA Division III Football Championship First Round.

Wolverines quarterback Logan Pfeuffer hit Ryan Lenhart for a 13-yard touchdown strike to cap off a 1 minute and 42 second drive that left less than 10 seconds left on the clock.

West Middlesex product Clayton Parrish led the Grove City offense most of the day with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Pfeuffer ended the game with 177 passing yards and the game-winning touchdown pass, with wide receiver Scott Fraser racking up a game-high 8 catches for 86 yards.

Grove City College stays unbeaten and improves to 11-0 on the season and advances to face Cortland (10-1) in the second round.