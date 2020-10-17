Grove City survives Sharon’s scare in the final moments

Zach Rodgers threw for two scores as Grove City evens their record at 3-3

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Eagles snap their 2-game losing skid by holding off Sharon, 14-13, at home to even their record at 3-3.

Zach Rodgers completed a pair of touchdown strikes (to Anthony Pereira and Curtis Hovis) to give the Eagles a 7-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Sharon pulls within a point of Grove City on Ja’on Phillips’ touchdown with just 42 seconds remaining. Instead of kicking the tying extra point, the Tigers try for two failed on a pass play as Grove City survives, 14-13.

Grove City began the year by scoring an average of 32.3 points in their first three games. Over their last three, the Eagles have been held to an average of 11.7 points.

Sharon falls to 1-5 and 0-3 on the road.

Scoring Chart

Grove City, 14-13

Second Quarter

G – Anthony Pereira, 15-yard TD catch from Zach Rodgers (G 7-0)

Third Quarter

S – Tyvell Richardson, 1-yard TD run (T 7-7)

Fourth Quarter

G – Curtis Hovis, 36-yard TD catch from Zach Rodgers (G 14-7)

S – Ja’on Phillips, 12-yard TD catch from Brett Salsgiver (G 14-13)

