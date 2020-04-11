Grove City standout heading to local PAC school

Grove City's Jake Reddick becomes the latest District 10 standout to join the Thiel program over the last two weeks

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City wide receiver Jake Reddick has committed to Thiel College to continue his academic and playing career.

So proud to announce that Eagles All-State WR, Jake Reddick has committed to continue is education and athletic career w/ @TomcatFB! Proud of you, Jake! Once an Eagle, Always an Eagle! We will ALWAYS be rooting for you.

🦅🏈 #SOAR pic.twitter.com/LSiaTTEuem — Grove City Eagles Football (@GC_EaglesFB) April 10, 2020

In his senior year, Reddick had 38 catches for 842 yards and 8 touchdowns.

On defense, he racked up three interceptions on the season.

Reddick becomes the third Grove City football player to join the Tomcats program.

Just this past week, Farrell Quarterback Ray Raver, Lineman Adrian Daniels, and Linebacker Dwight Ravenscraft all made commitments to Thiel.