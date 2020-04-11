Grove City standout heading to local PAC school

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City wide receiver Jake Reddick has committed to Thiel College to continue his academic and playing career.
In his senior year, Reddick had 38 catches for 842 yards and 8 touchdowns.
On defense, he racked up three interceptions on the season.
Reddick becomes the third Grove City football player to join the Tomcats program.
Just this past week, Farrell Quarterback Ray Raver, Lineman Adrian Daniels, and Linebacker Dwight Ravenscraft all made commitments to Thiel.