Grove City snaps 2-game skid

Wilmington falls to 0-4 with a meeting with West Middlesex on horizon

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City snapped their two-game losing streak with a 61-47 victory over Wilmington. The Eagles were led by three players who scored in double-figures. Danny Timko had 19 points (4-4 FT) while Michael Brooks and Kade Persinger added 13 and 11 points respectively.

Grove City (3-2) will next face Hickory at home on Wednesday.

The Greyhounds are off to an 0-4 start. Austin Lisowski scored 12 points (4-5 FT) to lead the ‘Hounds. Junior Caelan Bender had 9 and Shane Cox and Junior McConahy each scored 8. Wilmington is set to face West Middlesex on the road on Tuesday.

