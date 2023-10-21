YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Both Grove City College and Slippery Rock pushed their unbeaten streaks to eight games to start the season with big wins at home on Saturday.

Grove City delivered the first shutouts of the season for the Wolverines in a 49-0 win over Saint Vincent at Robert E. Thorn Field in Division III action.

Wolverines quarterback Logan Pfeuffer threw three touchdown passes and 150 yards in the win and connected with Scott Fraser for two scores and 75 yards in the win.

Junior running back Nico Flati led the team in rushing with 144 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown.

The Grove City defense racked up seven sacks, from seven different players, and forced a fumble and two interceptions on the way to allowing negative 13 yards rushing to the Bearcats.

They improved to 8-0 on the season and will host Bethany next Saturday before closing the season with a trip to Thiel on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Then a few hours later, it was The Rock improving to 8-0 with a 42-21 win over California (PA) in a battle for first place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Both sitting at 4-0 in the PSAC, Slippery Rock used a 21-0 third-quarter advantage to pull away for a 21-point victory over the Vulcans.

The No. 7 team in all of Division II rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns, led again by Khalid Dorsey‘s 103 yards and one score. Chris D’Or also racked up 95 rushing yards and a touchdown and another 44 receiving yards.

The Rock quarterback Brayden Long threw for 299 yards and a touchdown and no turnovers during the win.

On the other side of the ball, it was Slippery Rock forcing three interceptions, including a Jalen Dangerfield 23 yard pick-six during the third quarter birage.

Undefeated Slippery Rock will next host Clarion (2-6) at home on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1:00 p.m.