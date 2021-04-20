Grove City scores 22 in win over Oil City; Jones drives in 9 runs

Senior Mason Jones homered and drove in nine runs for the Eagles

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Mason Jones drove in nine runs in Grove City’s 22-12 win at Oil City on Tuesday.

Jones finished with four hits which included a three-run homerun.

Grove City improves to 5-4 overall.

Luke Tubbs closed out his day with four RBIs while Isaac Criss scored four times in the Eagles’ win.

On Monday, Landon Haggart’s homer highlighted Grove City’s win over Conneaut (14-1).

The Eagles are scheduled to play at Harbor Creek on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Dakota Cole belted a homerun for the Oilers.

Oil City will visit Sharon on Friday, Hickory on Monday and Meadville next Wednesday.