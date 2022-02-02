GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City senior Curtis Hovis will continue his academic and athletic career in college very close to home. The Eagles running back / linebacker has committed to Grove City College.

Hovis made the announcement on social media earlier this week.

Hovis rushed for 1,073 yards during his senior season and helped lead the Eagles to 10 wins and a District 10 title.

He ranks 4th all-time in rushing at Grove City High School, with 2,515 yards and 24 career touchdowns.

Grove City College competes in the President’s Athletic Conference and was (8-3) this past season. That includes a 49-7 win in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Scotty Whitelaw Bowl.

See the complete list of local athletes’ college commitments here.