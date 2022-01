GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Freshman Nathan Greer led the Eagles in scoring with 13 as Grove City bested Sharon, 54-33.

Josh Dreves added 11 points as Landon Haggart and Dylan Stull each scored eight points apiece.

The Eagles (5-3) will meet the 8-1 Franklin Knights on Friday for first place in Region 5.

Santino Piccirilli and Lamont Austin scored 10 points respectively for Sharon. The Tigers return home on Saturday to face Neshannock.