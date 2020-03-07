Grove City outscores Bedford by 15 in 3rd quarter; advances to take on Highlands

Eagles are set to take on Highlands on Tuesday

WINDBER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City outscores Bedford, 19-4, in the third quarter to register a 59-53 win to advance in the PIAA Quad A tournament. The Eagles improve to 17-9 overall. Next up will be a second round encounter with Highlands (23-3) on Tuesday.

Danny Timko scored a team-high 22 points for Grove City. Kade Persinger added 11 also.

Steven Ressler scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half to lead the Bisons. Bedford’s season ends at 17-8.