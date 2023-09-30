GROVE CITY, PA (WKBN) – Grove City College beats conference rival Washington & Jefferson, 31-24.

Grove City College now sits atop the conference standings at 5-0. Both teams came into this game undefeated at 4-0.

In the second quarter, Washington & Jefferson is up 3-0 with a field goal. But Grove City quarterback Logan Pfueffer throws a quick pass to receiver Ryan Heckathorn and scores a touchdown. Grove City is up in the second quarter 7-3.

In the middle of the second quarter, Grove City is in the red zone on the 2-yard line. Grove City running-back Clayton Parrish rushes, barrels through the defensive line and scores a touchdown. Parrish scores from 2 yards out. Grove City extends their lead to 14-3.

At the end of the second quarter, Washington & Jefferson quarterback Jacob Pugh fakes the handoff, throws to receiver John Peduzzi, he runs into the end-zone, touchdown. Washington & Jefferson scores a 22-yard touchdown.

Washington & Jefferson answers but it would not be enough in the end as Grove City wins it 31-24.

Pfueffer threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Grove City plays at Geneva on Saturday, Oct. 7.