GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City tops Clarion-Limestone 62-50 to open the 2021-22 season. Anthony Pereira led all scores with 15 points. Dylan Stull and Landon Haggart had 14 and 10 points respectively.

The Eagles shot 71.4% from the foul line (10-14).

Grove City (1-0) will meet McDowell in Erie on Monday.

Ryan Hummell paced the Lions with 10 points. Rylie Klingensmith scored 9 points.

Next up for Clarion-Limestone will be a matchup with Ridgway on Monday.