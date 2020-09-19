Grove City notches win #1; Breese & Hovis shine

Logan Breese threw for a pair of touchdowns in Grove City's first win of the year

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City registers their first win of the year following their 34-21 win over Slippery Rock. The Eagles outscored the Rockets 27-7 to close the game out. Logan Breese threw for over 200-yards and Curtis Hovis ran for over 175 as well for the Eagles.

Both schools opened the game with long drives which culminated in touchdowns. Slippery Rock went 67-yards on 11 plays which ended in a Shane Thompson touchdown run. Then, Grove City went 73-yards before Anthony Nemec took the ball from a yard out to tie the game at 7 apiece in the first quarter.

On the Rockets’ next possession, they went 68-yards to find pay dirt. Quarterback William Mokel went in from a yard out to take a 7-point lead (14-7).

Logan Breese took the Eagles down the field by completing 3 passes as the final one was to Gavin Lutz on a 14-yard strike for the game-tying touchdown (14-14).

To open the third quarter, Grove City went 93-yards on 13-plays to take their first lead of the game at 21-14. Curtis Hovis raced 23-yards to give the Eagles a 7-point advantage (21-14).

After the Rockets were stopped on downs deep in Grove City area, the Eagles extended their lead to 14-points on a 27-yard touchdown toss from Breese to Anthony Pereira late in the third quarter.

On their ensuing drive, Mokel completed four passes including his first touchdown strike of the game to Ethan Plesakov to cut Grove City’s lead to 7-points (28-21).

For the second time, Hovis scored on a touchdown run of more than 15-yards. Grove City took a 34-21 lead after the missed point after.

SCORING CHART

Grove City, 34-21

First Quarter

S – Shane Thompson, 8-yard TD run (S 7-0)

G – Anthony Nemec, 1-yard TD run (T 7-7)

Second Quarter

S – William Mokel, 1-yard TD run (S 14-7)

G – Gavin Lutz, 14-yard TD catch from Logan Breese (T 14-14)

Third Quarter

G – Curtis Hovis, 23-yard TD run (G 21-14)

G – Anthony Pereira, 27-yard TD catch from Logan Breese (G 28-14)

Fourth Quarter

S – Ethan Plesakov, 6-yard TD catch from William Mokel (G 28-21)

G – Curtis Hovis, 18-yard TD run (G 34-21)

Upcoming Schedules

Slippery Rock

Sept. 26 – Hickory (2-0)

Oct. 2 – at Sharon (0-2)

Grove City

Sept. 25 – at Sharon (0-2)

Oct. 2 – Hickory (2-0)