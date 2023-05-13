LEXINGTON, Va. (WKBN) – With an 18-17 overtime win against 14th ranked Swarthmore, the Grove City men’s lacrosse team won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in school history.

The Wolverines advance to the third round of the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament and will face 9th ranked Washington & Lee.

Grove City midfielder Brett Gladstone scored the game-winner less than three minutes into the extra session, his fourth goal of the day, in the historic victory.

Sophomore Matt Blythe scored a team-high five goals and junior Luke Jayne pitched in two goals and three assists, while goalie Jack Petit registered a career-high 18 saves.

On Sunday, the Wolverines take on Washington & Lee in the third round at 3 p.m.