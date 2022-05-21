SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City junior Abigail Nichols had herself a day at the PIAA District 10 Class 3A Championships on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.

Nichols was crowed District 1 Champion in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.38.

Nichols also finished in first place in the triple jump with a mark of 34-5.75, nearly two feet longer than second place.

In the long jump, Nichols won gold with a mark of 17-6.50. Grove City teammates Katie Feng and Rylee Gorrell finished in second and third, respectively.

Nichols, alongside Grove City teammates Abby Steffler, Katie Feng and Alayna Bishop took home the District 10 title in the 4X400 meter relay with a time of 4:17.27.

Steffler finished the day with 3 District 10 Class 3A titles, winning the 800, 1600 and 4×400 relay.