Grove City holds off Slippery Rock to win District 10 Championship

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City won the District 10 Class 3A Championship by knocking off Slippery Rock 28-20 in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A State playoffs on Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock University.

Grove City got on the scoreboard first in the opening quarter on Anthony Nemec’s 6-yard touchdown run, giving the Eagles a 6-0 lead.

Slippery Rock answered back with a 46-yard touchdown pass from William Mokel to Ryan Montgomery, giving the Rockets a 7-0 lead.

Grove City recaptured the lead on Nemec’s 8-yard touchdown run, which put the Eagles back in front 14-7.

Hunter Hohman gave Grove City a two score lead on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with just under four minutes left in the first half, with the Eagles holding a 21-7 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Hohman connected with Zach Rodgers on a 2-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 28-7.

Slippery Rock’s Shane Thompson cut the deficit in half with a 5-yard touchdown run ealy in the fourth quarter, making it a 28-14 Grove City lead.

The Rockets drew even closer with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. William Mokel connected with Lucas Allison on an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-20 in favor of Grove City.

With the win, Grove City improves to 10-2 overall on the season.

The Eagles advance to face Central in the PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals next weekend. Game site and time are to be announced.

Slippery Rock ends the campaign with a mark of 7-2.