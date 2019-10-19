Grove City holds off Meadville rally to secure 7th win

Jake Reddick picked off Bulldog pass as time expired

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City improves their home winning streak as the Eagles top Meadville, 38-33, tonight. Grove City (7-2) has now won 10 consecutive home games.

Grove City opened the contest by fumbling away the opening kickoff and hen on their first offensive possession Meadville’s Sam Burchard picked off Logan Breese deep inside of Bulldog territory. Each time the Eagles forced Meadville to punt.

On their second drive of the game, Grove City’s Colby Nelson ran the ball 3 times and scored on the third from 39-yards away to take an early 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Meadville went 70 yards on 15 plays to score the game-tying touchdown. Hayden Parks ran in from 5-yards out to tie the game at 7 apiece. Back came Grove City, Kendel Hollen returned the kickoff 80-yards for 6-points and 11 seconds later – the Eagles were back up on top of the Bulldogs.

After Hollen’s return, the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage resulted in a turnover with Colby Nelson coming away with a fumble recovery. Two big plays (Logan Breese pass to Daiveon Say and a Nelson run) set the Eagles up inside the Meadville 10-yard line. Nelson ran in from a yard out to give Grove City a 21-7 lead about midway through the second quarter.

Before the end of the half, nineteen points were scored in the last 3 minutes and 43 seconds. First, Landon Beck found Brody Beuchat on a 20-yard pass play to get his Bulldogs back within 8 of Grove City (21-13). However, Grove City scored once more before halftime– on a Nelson 2-yard TD run. To finish out the scoring, Beck completed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Parks to get Meadville back into the game (28-19).

The Eagles’ John Hake tacked on another 3 points as he split the uprights from 25-yards away to give Grove City a 12-point advantage (31-19).

On the first play from scrimmage of the 4th quarter, Sam Stanton pushes his way into the end zone to help Grove City double up Meadville (38-19). The scoring drive amassed 60-yards on 8 plays.

Following Stanton’s touchdown, Meadville answered with a 12-play drive which ended in a Aryan Cotterman short touchdown run of his own. The Bulldogs then attempted and gained an on-side kick. On the first play, Beck found Parks for a 48-yard touchdown pass play. After the two-point conversion failed – Meadville was down just 38-33 with 6 minutes remaining.

After a turnover on downs by Meadville, the Bulldogs get a second life as Grove City’s Nelson fumbles the ball in Meadville territory (25 yard line). However, Jake Reddick picks off Beck to end the contest and secure the Eagles’ 7th win of the year.

Meadville falls to 6-3 as they had won five of their previous six games. Just last year, the Bulldogs finished the regular season with an 0-9 record.

SCORING CHART

Grove City, 38-33 (Final)

First Quarter

G – Colby Nelson, 39-yard TD run (G 7-0, 3:52)

Second Quarter

M – Hayden Parks, 5-yard TD run (T 7-7, 9:35)

G – Kendel Hollen, 80-yard kickoff return for TD (G 14-7, 9:24)

G – Colby Nelson, 1-yard TD run (G 21-7, 8:30)

M – Brody Beuchat, 20-yard TD catch from Landon Beck (G 21-13, 3:43)

G – Colby Nelson, 2-yard TD run (G 28-13, 1:12)

M – Hayden Parks, 47-yard TD catch from Landon Beck (G 28-19, 0:14)

Third Quarter

G – John Hake, 25-yard FG (G 31-19, 4:44)

Fourth Quarter

G – Sam Stanton, 1-yard TD run (G 38-19, 11:55)

M – Aryan Cotterman, 1-yard TD run (G 38-27, 6:16)

M – Hayden Parks, 48-yard TD catch from Landon Beck (G 38-33, 6:06)