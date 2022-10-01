GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City football team went on the road and topped Greenville 33-27 Saturday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Greenville would open scoring in the first quarter on an interception returned for a touchdown to make it 7-0.

Grove City would respond by scoring 19 straight points on a kick return for a score by Nathan Greer and two touchdown passes by Hunter Hohman to Gavin Lutz.

Greenville would close the gap just before the break by a touchdown run from Mason Dickens to cut the deficit to 19-14 at the half.

But in the second half, Grove City would take over, increasing the lead when Hohman and Lutz connected again, this time from 26-yards out to make it 25-14.

Later in the quarter, Hohman would score on a one-yard run to make it 33-14 and push the game out of reach despite a late Greenville rally.

With the win, Grove City improves to 4-2 while Greenville falls to 0-6.