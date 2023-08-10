GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Eagles’ volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 31 – at Sharon
Sept. 2 – at Butler Tournament
Sept. 9 – at Slippery Rock Tournament
Sept. 14 – at Moniteau
Sept. 16 – at Slippery Rock
Sept. 19 – Warren
Sept. 21 – West Middlesex
Sept. 26 – Cathedral Prep
Sept. 28 – at General McLane
Oct. 2 – Sharpsville
Oct. 3 – Erie
Oct. 5 – at McDowell
Oct. 10 – Meadville
Oct. 12 – at Conneaut
Oct. 14 – at Sharpsville Invitational
Oct. 17 – at Hickory
Oct. 19 – Wilmington
Grove City High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Gold and White
School address: 511 Highland Ave, Grove City, PA 16127
