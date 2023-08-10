GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Eagles’ volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 31 – at Sharon

Sept. 2 – at Butler Tournament

Sept. 9 – at Slippery Rock Tournament

Sept. 14 – at Moniteau

Sept. 16 – at Slippery Rock

Sept. 19 – Warren

Sept. 21 – West Middlesex

Sept. 26 – Cathedral Prep

Sept. 28 – at General McLane

Oct. 2 – Sharpsville

Oct. 3 – Erie

Oct. 5 – at McDowell

Oct. 10 – Meadville

Oct. 12 – at Conneaut

Oct. 14 – at Sharpsville Invitational

Oct. 17 – at Hickory

Oct. 19 – Wilmington

Grove City High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Gold and White

School address: 511 Highland Ave, Grove City, PA 16127

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the GCHS volleyball schedule please contact support.